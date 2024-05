Who was its most famous guest? "Joe Cocker. He was here before his concert and ordered a Bacardi Cola," laughs the 53-year-old. What's special about his job? No two days are the same, because every guest is different. "Guests have become more demanding and place more value on quality," says the popular bartender. Traditional drinks such as Negroni, Manhattan and Martini are currently on the rise again. His credo has remained the same over the years: every guest should feel like a king here. Then he goes into raptures. "For me, there is no better place to work than the Bristol Bar!"