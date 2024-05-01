Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Possible side effect

About cholesterol-lowering drugs, grapefruits and cramps

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 11:00

Statins are often used to lower LDL cholesterol levels. In rare cases, however, they can cause muscle complaints.

comment0 Kommentare

Excessive LDL cholesterol levels in the blood are a major cause of vascular calcification, which can have serious consequences such as heart attacks and strokes. LDL cholesterol - also known as the "bad cholesterol" - can only be reduced by 5 to 10 percent with a healthy diet.

Statins are generally well tolerated
This is why statins are primarily used. They are among the most widely prescribed and scientifically best-studied drugs worldwide. Statins are generally well tolerated; a rare side effect (in around three percent of patients) can be muscle pain, which occurs mainly at the start of therapy, sometimes later and at high doses.

This is due to a reduced production of coenzyme Q10 caused by the statins, which the body's cells - including muscle cells - need to produce energy. If there is a lack of coenzyme Q10, muscular complaints such as cramps and pain occur. The concentration of Q10 in the blood decreases steadily with increasing age.

Grapefruit lovers, watch out!
It should also be noted that some statins (e.g. Simva, Atorva, Lovastatin) can interact with grapefruit. Due to the increased risk of muscle complaints, grapefruit and grapefruit products should be avoided when taking statins.

If muscle pain occurs during statin therapy, you can switch to another statin after a break of three to four weeks, which is initially given in a low dose. An additional intake of a high-dose Q10 preparation can also be beneficial. It is important to only discontinue the cholesterol-lowering drug in consultation with your doctor if you experience side effects.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf