Possible side effect
About cholesterol-lowering drugs, grapefruits and cramps
Statins are often used to lower LDL cholesterol levels. In rare cases, however, they can cause muscle complaints.
Excessive LDL cholesterol levels in the blood are a major cause of vascular calcification, which can have serious consequences such as heart attacks and strokes. LDL cholesterol - also known as the "bad cholesterol" - can only be reduced by 5 to 10 percent with a healthy diet.
Statins are generally well tolerated
This is why statins are primarily used. They are among the most widely prescribed and scientifically best-studied drugs worldwide. Statins are generally well tolerated; a rare side effect (in around three percent of patients) can be muscle pain, which occurs mainly at the start of therapy, sometimes later and at high doses.
This is due to a reduced production of coenzyme Q10 caused by the statins, which the body's cells - including muscle cells - need to produce energy. If there is a lack of coenzyme Q10, muscular complaints such as cramps and pain occur. The concentration of Q10 in the blood decreases steadily with increasing age.
Grapefruit lovers, watch out!
It should also be noted that some statins (e.g. Simva, Atorva, Lovastatin) can interact with grapefruit. Due to the increased risk of muscle complaints, grapefruit and grapefruit products should be avoided when taking statins.
If muscle pain occurs during statin therapy, you can switch to another statin after a break of three to four weeks, which is initially given in a low dose. An additional intake of a high-dose Q10 preparation can also be beneficial. It is important to only discontinue the cholesterol-lowering drug in consultation with your doctor if you experience side effects.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.