The special investigators at the Federal Criminal Police Office are not aware of a single case of human trafficking involving an unaccompanied minor in Austria in the past 20 years. In Italy, the situation is likely to be different: "Foreign minors who disappear are often victims of the criminal underworld or of exploiters," says Carla Garlatti, head of the Italian child protection agency "Guarantor of Childhood", to the Italian news agency ANSA. "In a center for underage girls, we were told that one or two young girls disappeared every night and that there are often cars parked outside where people offer the girls work," Garlatti explains.