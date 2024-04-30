Hush money trial
Trump disparaged witnesses – 9000 dollar fine
Former US President Donald Trump must pay a fine of 9,000 dollars (the equivalent of 8395.52 euros) for insulting a witness in the trial. The politician knew exactly what he was allowed to do and what he was not allowed to do, "and he did it anyway", said public prosecutor Christopher Conroy.
Just the week before, Conroy had listed several violations of the gag order that Trump had committed. The US presidential candidate is actually prohibited from commenting on the hush-money trial.
Lawyer: "Reaction to political attacks"
Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche, on the other hand, spoke of political attacks to which it was permissible to respond. However, when asked by the judge, he did not name any specific attacks by the witnesses. "We lose all credibility here in court," the judge said in response.
Trump is accused of trying to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election by paying 130,000 dollars (equivalent to 121.61,000 euros) in hush money to sex actress Stormy Daniels. Although the transaction itself was legal, when the money was refunded to the politician's lawyer, business documents were allegedly falsified in order to conceal the actual purpose.
Known for aggressive behavior
Trump is known for his aggressive behavior. Even before the trial, he repeatedly portrayed Judge Merchan and District Attorney Alvin Bragg, among others, as corrupt and biased (see video above). This is the reason why comments about those involved in the trial and their relatives have been embargoed.
This is the first criminal trial against a former president in US history. The Republican faces several years in prison, which could also be suspended, or a fine. Trump pleads not guilty. The presidential election in the USA is in November.
