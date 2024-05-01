Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Authority contradicts

Teacher warns: “Schools are at capacity”

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 07:00

After teachers' trade unionists in Vienna raised the alarm about the threat of overcrowding due to many new schoolchildren being reunited with their families, Upper Austria's top teacher representative has now also warned: "We are at the limit of our capacity." However, the Education Directorate has not received any reports of problems as a result.

comment0 Kommentare

Teachers' union members in Vienna recently warned, as reported, of an overload in the school system because many children are currently being admitted to classes due to family reunification by persons entitled to asylum. What is the situation in Upper Austria?

"We've reached the capacity limit and in many schools we've even exceeded it. You can't just put a class in every broom cupboard. But you also can't increase the maximum number of pupils in a class when it comes to language support," says the state's top compulsory school teacher union member, Paul Kimberger, who admits, however, that Upper Austria is nowhere near the numbers in Vienna. And: All central areas are confronted with an influx of new residents. "It's not just family reunification, but above all."

Zitat Icon

Many children from Syria are traumatized. This is not just a question of language support, but also of a therapeutic approach.

Paul Kimberger, Chef der Pflichtschullehrer- Gewerkschaft OÖ

New center for integration issues
Around 9,000 applications to bring relatives home were received nationwide last year, of which around 2,300 were for children of compulsory school age (in comparison: there are around 600,000 compulsory school pupils in Austria). According to Kimberger, many of them come from Syria and are often traumatized; the teacher representative is therefore calling for support staff such as psychologists and social workers.

However, no school region has reported problems due to family reunification to the Upper Austrian Education Directorate, according to a request. However, integration will always remain a challenge. A new center, which is available to teachers to answer questions, has been well received.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf