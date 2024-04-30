Vorteilswelt
Boy (7) injured

Maypole fell onto the “Bergdoktor” inn

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 17:17

Dramatic incident on Tuesday in Going, Tyrol! A jib crane with a maypole fell onto the guesthouse of the TV series "Bergdoktor". This was badly damaged. Particularly horrific: a 7-year-old was seriously injured in the accident.

comment0 Kommentare

The fans of "Bergdoktor" are probably in shock! In Going am Wilden Kaiser on Tuesday afternoon, the maypole of the rural youth crashed into the house known as the "Gasthaus Wilder Kaiser" from the popular TV series. "The accident happened at around 1.30 pm while trying to put up the tree," says Mayor Alexander Hochfilzer.

Gust of wind apparently led to accident
According to the police, a gust of wind is likely to have pushed part of the boom and the tree backwards. "As a result, the upper part of the boom was pushed out and fell to the ground together with the tree," said the investigators.

+4
Fotos

Boy airlifted to Innsbruck clinic
A 7-year-old boy, who was trying to watch the tree being erected on his scooter at a respectful distance, was hit by the boom and suffered significant injuries to his face and foot, but was responsive. He had to be flown to Innsbruck Hospital by the Christophorus 4 emergency helicopter. A car was also damaged.

House still habitable
The roof of the "Bergdoktorgasthaus", which is normally inhabited, was badly damaged. "But it is still habitable," says the village chief, giving the all-clear. The residents were on site during the incident, but fortunately were not injured. However, the maypole festival planned for Tuesday evening had to be canceled. The village square was closed off by the authorities.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
