Despite a drop in sales: Linz Textil with more profit

Almost 80 fewer employees

There was a sharp decline in personnel: at the end of 2023, Linz Textil had 427 employees, which is a decrease of almost 80 employees compared to the previous year. The closure of production in Landeck is cited as the reason for this. The annual report also mentions staff cuts and machine shutdowns at the viscose spinning mill in Croatia, as well as a switch from a four-shift to a three-shift model at the weaving mill in Linz.