After horror crash

Cras in agony: “I thought I was going to suffocate!”

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 16:17

"That's it, I thought, I felt like I was suffocating" - these are the nightmarish words with which the Belgian professional cyclist Steff Cras spoke for the first time a few weeks after his near-fatal mass crash at the Tour of the Basque Country! He was unable to breathe for around half a minute due to a pneumothorax ...

comment0 Kommentare

However, as the 28-year-old reported to the Belgian portal "Sporza", his lungs had somehow opened up again, so that he had "just enough air to breathe".

As a reminder: On April 4, numerous cycling aces were involved in a catastrophic mass crash on the 7th stage from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio, including Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel - and Cras. The professional cyclists came off the road in an actually inconspicuous right-hand bend of a descent and hit a concrete water channel.

"I was sitting in this concrete channel like in a bathtub!"
The accident was caused by two drivers who slid off independently of each other. "I was sitting in this concrete channel next to the track like in a bathtub. If I had hit the concrete block next to it, I might not have been here at all," said Cras ...

