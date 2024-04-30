After horror crash
Cras in agony: “I thought I was going to suffocate!”
"That's it, I thought, I felt like I was suffocating" - these are the nightmarish words with which the Belgian professional cyclist Steff Cras spoke for the first time a few weeks after his near-fatal mass crash at the Tour of the Basque Country! He was unable to breathe for around half a minute due to a pneumothorax ...
However, as the 28-year-old reported to the Belgian portal "Sporza", his lungs had somehow opened up again, so that he had "just enough air to breathe".
As a reminder: On April 4, numerous cycling aces were involved in a catastrophic mass crash on the 7th stage from Etxarri Aranatz to Legutio, including Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel - and Cras. The professional cyclists came off the road in an actually inconspicuous right-hand bend of a descent and hit a concrete water channel.
"I was sitting in this concrete channel like in a bathtub!"
The accident was caused by two drivers who slid off independently of each other. "I was sitting in this concrete channel next to the track like in a bathtub. If I had hit the concrete block next to it, I might not have been here at all," said Cras ...
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.