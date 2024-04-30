Mattersburg’s duo on the hunt for points with the team

"The temperatures aren't right for swimming yet," smiles Charlize Mörz - who admittedly wouldn't have much time for it before her performance on Thursday at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rimini. "But of course we go out for a walk and get some fresh air, we only live a few minutes from the sea." Charlize and her sister Alissa spend most of their time in Italy either in the hotel or in the training hall. Yesterday, the podium training took place in the competition arena. The two already know that neither of them will be performing an all-around competition. "99 percent", they explain in unison.