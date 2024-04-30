Gymnasts at European Championships
Mattersburg’s duo on the hunt for points with the team
They went to Rimini, but it's not a vacation trip for Charlize and Alissa Mörz. The two Burgenland gymnasts will be competing at the European Gymnastics Championships in Italy on Thursday, fighting for points and the floor final. Junior Helena Zotos from the Mattersburg gymnastics club is also taking part.
"The temperatures aren't right for swimming yet," smiles Charlize Mörz - who admittedly wouldn't have much time for it before her performance on Thursday at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rimini. "But of course we go out for a walk and get some fresh air, we only live a few minutes from the sea." Charlize and her sister Alissa spend most of their time in Italy either in the hotel or in the training hall. Yesterday, the podium training took place in the competition arena. The two already know that neither of them will be performing an all-around competition. "99 percent", they explain in unison.
Three apparatus instead of all-around
Charlize, because after focusing on the floor in the World Cup and qualifying for the Olympics, she is not quite ready for four apparatus - it will "only" be three. "That's fine, I won't be performing on the beam." The 18-year-old wants to play to her strengths at the European Championships and reach the floor final of the top eight: "But everything has to come together for that."
"I feel good"
Her older sister Alissa will skip the floor exercise; the 21-year-old will compete on the other three apparatus. "Our goal as a team is to score 148 points for the first time," says the Mattersburg athlete, "we've always been close to that." Alissa herself naturally wants to do her bit for Red-White-Red. "I feel good - which apparatus I feel most comfortable on also depends on the day."
