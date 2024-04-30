Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gymnasts at European Championships

Mattersburg’s duo on the hunt for points with the team

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 15:17

They went to Rimini, but it's not a vacation trip for Charlize and Alissa Mörz. The two Burgenland gymnasts will be competing at the European Gymnastics Championships in Italy on Thursday, fighting for points and the floor final. Junior Helena Zotos from the Mattersburg gymnastics club is also taking part.

comment0 Kommentare

"The temperatures aren't right for swimming yet," smiles Charlize Mörz - who admittedly wouldn't have much time for it before her performance on Thursday at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rimini. "But of course we go out for a walk and get some fresh air, we only live a few minutes from the sea." Charlize and her sister Alissa spend most of their time in Italy either in the hotel or in the training hall. Yesterday, the podium training took place in the competition arena. The two already know that neither of them will be performing an all-around competition. "99 percent", they explain in unison.

For the floor final of the top eight, everything has to come together for Charlize. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
For the floor final of the top eight, everything has to come together for Charlize.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Three apparatus instead of all-around
Charlize, because after focusing on the floor in the World Cup and qualifying for the Olympics, she is not quite ready for four apparatus - it will "only" be three. "That's fine, I won't be performing on the beam." The 18-year-old wants to play to her strengths at the European Championships and reach the floor final of the top eight: "But everything has to come together for that."

Alissa Mörz will compete on beam, uneven bars and vault in Italy. (Bild: Christian Habel)
Alissa Mörz will compete on beam, uneven bars and vault in Italy.
(Bild: Christian Habel)

"I feel good"
Her older sister Alissa will skip the floor exercise; the 21-year-old will compete on the other three apparatus. "Our goal as a team is to score 148 points for the first time," says the Mattersburg athlete, "we've always been close to that." Alissa herself naturally wants to do her bit for Red-White-Red. "I feel good - which apparatus I feel most comfortable on also depends on the day."

Verena Höchstätter
Verena Höchstätter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf