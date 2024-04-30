Vorteilswelt
"She is a goddess"

Hot bikini shots: Hurley “ages backwards”

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 20:00

Pretty hot! Elizabeth Hurley (58) showed off her incredible figure in a sexy bikini video on the beach. Fans are convinced: the actress is ageing backwards!

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is currently enjoying her beach vacation in the Maldives and she's also getting her fans all fired up on Instagram. On Monday, the 58-year-old posted a breathtaking video on the beach, showing off her dream body.

Hurley delights with beach shots
The 'Bedazzled' actress showed off her toned body in a black bikini that left little to the imagination. Hurley strolled along the beach in a skimpy black triangle bikini and matching panties.

She also wore chic sunglasses and a pair of eye-catching earrings. Her hair fell over her shoulders in beautiful waves. "Hello Maldives", the actress captioned the Instagram post.

"She is a goddess"
In the comments, the 58-year-old is showered with compliments about her youthful appearance. "How can she still look so young and beautiful seems to be moving backwards in time," said one user in amazement. "Absolutely stunning," enthused another. "How is it possible to still look so good at 58," commented one fan. "She's a goddess."

Recently seen in "Strictly Confidential"
Elizabeth Hurley was recently seen in her son Damian Hurley's first film "Strictly Confidential". The actress can be seen in a sex scene in the thriller, which was written and directed by her own son of all people. But that's no problem for Hurley, because she loves working with her family.

Elizabeth Hurley in "Strictly Confidential". (Bild: Lionsgate)
Elizabeth Hurley in "Strictly Confidential".
(Bild: Lionsgate)

The 58-year-old felt safe and comfortable directing the film with her son: "Having him there meant I felt safe and cared for," she explained during a joint interview with him for "Access Hollywood", adding: "It's kind of liberating to work with family."

