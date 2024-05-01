Drama on "GNTM"
“The end for me”: Twin breaks his finger
A shock for all "Germany's Next Topmodel" participants! In the twelfth episode of the popular model show, it's down to business: the young models have to walk in three fashion shows. In the midst of the fittings and walk-teachings, the shock: one of the twins breaks his hand and needs an operation!
"There are three fashion shows on 'GNTM' this week. The models should get a taste of Fashion Week and learn how different the designers' wishes and expectations can be," announced model mom Heidi Klum.
Spectacular looks and three fashion shows
No sooner said than done: three designers, Kevin Germanier, Esther Perbandt and Ashton Michael, were invited by Klum and dressed the models in spectacular looks.
"I think it's great that we're recreating Fashion Week and showing different walk styles," enthused Fabienne.
Jermaine was also thrilled: "The runway, the lights, the audience. I was just happy at that moment!" The candidates walked the catwalk in colorful, unusual looks and seductive all-black outfits.
Shock moment for the twins
In the midst of the catwalk stress and many fittings, there was a shock moment. One of the twins breaks his finger, as shown in the preview published by Heidi Klum on social media.
You can see the dramatic scenes in the clip:
"It's broken, it needs surgery for sure," the twin announced in the short Instagram clip. "That's pretty much the end for me here!" His fellow contestants also spoke out and comforted him: "That's too bad for you," said Armin in shock.
On Thursday at 20:15 on ProSieben, you can see exactly how the up-and-coming model injured himself and whether he can still go on.
