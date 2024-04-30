Whistled at the U-committee: €1500 fine for Benko

Benko's lawyers have their hands full

The reason given by the latter was that a large number of statements of facts had been submitted to various prosecution authorities against Benko and various Signa companies in recent weeks. It was therefore completely impossible at this stage to obtain even a rudimentary overview of the allegations made. Due to a lack of knowledge of the allegations made against him, Benko "could not even begin to assess the extent to which he was entitled to a right to refuse to testify", the argument went.