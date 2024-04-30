Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Deal or no deal!

Netanyahu: Rafah offensive will happen in any case

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 13:10

While the Israeli government is currently waiting for a response from Hamas to its offer of a ceasefire including the release of hostages, the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also increasing within his own cabinet. This is because representatives of the right-wing religious parties want the fight against the Islamist Palestinian organization to continue. On Tuesday, Netanyahu assured that the Rafah offensive would be carried out - with or without the hostage deal.

comment0 Kommentare

"The question of whether we will end the war before we have achieved all our goals does not arise," said a statement from Netanyahu's office. According to reports, the Israeli proposal provides for a 40-day ceasefire and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. In return, 33 hostages would be allowed to return to Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Israel had made a "very, very generous" proposal. The only thing separating the people of Gaza from a ceasefire is Hamas. It must "decide and it must decide quickly", said Blinken.

USA warns of large-scale offensive in Rafah
The USA, other countries and aid organizations have repeatedly warned Netanyahu's government against a large-scale offensive in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. The city on the border with Egypt is overcrowded with hundreds of thousands of refugees.

A Palestinian child in an emergency shelter for internally displaced persons in Rafah (Bild: APA/AFP)
A Palestinian child in an emergency shelter for internally displaced persons in Rafah
(Bild: APA/AFP)

The aid organization CARE announced on Tuesday that 1.5 million people are currently living there in catastrophic conditions. "Tens of thousands of people who have found refuge in Rafah are struggling with extreme hunger and limited water supplies. Their chances of survival are continuously decreasing," it said in a statement. CARE therefore called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf