For EU imports
UK begins new Brexit controls
On Tuesday, more than three years after the final Brexit, the UK will begin imposing goods controls on EU imports of animal and plant products. Food importers will have to pay a "common user charge" of up to 145 pounds (169.61 euros) per load on some products such as sausage, cheese, yogurt and cut flowers.
Experts and companies are warning of longer delivery times, more bureaucracy and higher costs - which ultimately have to be borne by consumers in the UK. The new Brexit regulations could cost British companies up to two billion pounds and fuel inflation.
The physical checks that were introduced in the EU immediately after Brexit have already been postponed several times in the UK. There was a lack of infrastructure and staff.
The British Ports Association and the British Chamber of Shipping warned that operators urgently needed access to a government IT system introduced after Brexit. Otherwise, they would not know how many goods they would have to account for and who to charge.
Brexit
The UK left the EU at the end of January 2020. After a transition phase, the country has also no longer been a member of the EU single market and customs union since 2021. A last-minute agreement secured a largely barrier-free trade partnership. However, there were many problems in bilateral trade, especially at the beginning. Traders complained about more bureaucracy and new customs duties.
Several trade associations warned of new chaos at the borders and the costs, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.
