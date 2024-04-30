24-hour intermittent fasting is probably the most effective

Weight gain in the 16/8 group

The results were most in favor of fasting every other day: the six subjects on this regime showed a significant reduction in BMI of 0.60 (kilograms divided by height in meters squared). In the 16/8 group there was even a small but non-significant increase in weight, in the 20/4 group a non-significant reduction of 0.35 in the BMI value.