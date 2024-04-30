Webb telescope provides weather report for exoplanet

The IWF researchers contributed a three-dimensional climate and wind model to interpret the measurement data. Their predictions were compared with the measurement results and delivered "very good results": "No model is perfect, but we are very satisfied with our results," Carone noted. The conditions on the day side in particular were predicted very well. Patricio Cubillos' atmospheric model in turn made it possible to analyze the methane and water content on both sides of the exoplanet.