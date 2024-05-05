AC/DC: A compendium to get you in the mood for a concert

Delicacies are to be found

The special treats in the anniversary tome are those specially designated sub-chapters that really haven't been looked at that closely in the abundant literature on AC/DC. For example, you get detailed first-hand insights into how the legendary "Hells Bells" bell was made, or you can go back in time to follow Brian Johnson's already impressive career as the singer of the rough-and-tumble rockers from Geordie, through which he qualified for a position with the (then not yet) stadium rockers. As usual, AC/DC themselves had nothing to do with the book; the Young dynasty has always refused any collaboration or personal involvement in such projects. Of course, "AC/DC - 50 Years" will delight newcomers and hobby enthusiasts in particular, but even die-hard fans will be able to filter out one or two interesting stories. In any case, this is a worthy way to get in the mood for the live double in Vienna.