Fashion favorite
This is how cool the stars are styling leather coats now
They are the perfect companions in the transitional season: leather coats and jackets. The celebrities are crazy about the trendy pieces and show how cool they can be styled.
Irina Shayk shows how it's done: The top model recently marched through New York in a "Matrix" look.
The 38-year-old not only teamed her wine-red leather dress with narrow sunglasses and knee-high boots, but also a black oversized leather coat.
Our Kaleen couldn't have done it any better.
Kaleen in a sexy "Matrix" look
In the video for her ESC song "We Will Rave", the Austrian song contestant also wore an outfit reminiscent of the iconic looks from the "Matrix" series.
Kaleen wore a black leather coat with a cut-out body and leather boots. A very sexy combination!
Courage for color
Heidi Klum is also a fan of casual leather coats. She recently opted for a very everyday, yet very eye-catching look consisting of light-colored straight-leg jeans, which she not only wore with a bright red leather coat, but also a color-coordinated leather blouse and accessories in red.
Emily Ratajkowski, on the other hand, opted for a leather coat in a beautiful shade of caramel brown. And proved with her look that the rather straight cut of the coat also suits more voluminous pieces.
The model beauty paired the leather coat with an eye-catching skirt with a bunny print and a black crop top.
Casual combination
Shania Twain also wore her leather coat. She knows that the brown trend piece not only goes perfectly with bootcut jeans, but also with animal prints.
No wonder the singer not only combined a leopard blouse with her leather coat, but also leopard boots.
The celebrities prove it: No matter which style you prefer, a leather coat is always a good choice. Whether worn with a dress, skirt or jeans, this trendy piece is a casual alternative to the classic leather jacket - and always an eye-catcher!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.