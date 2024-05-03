Vorteilswelt
Fashion favorite

This is how cool the stars are styling leather coats now

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 08:00

They are the perfect companions in the transitional season: leather coats and jackets. The celebrities are crazy about the trendy pieces and show how cool they can be styled.

Irina Shayk shows how it's done: The top model recently marched through New York in a "Matrix" look.

The 38-year-old not only teamed her wine-red leather dress with narrow sunglasses and knee-high boots, but also a black oversized leather coat.

Our Kaleen couldn't have done it any better.

Irina Shayk in the Matrix look in New York (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Irina Shayk in the Matrix look in New York
(Bild: www.PPS.at)

Kaleen in a sexy "Matrix" look
In the video for her ESC song "We Will Rave", the Austrian song contestant also wore an outfit reminiscent of the iconic looks from the "Matrix" series.

Kaleen wore a black leather coat with a cut-out body and leather boots. A very sexy combination!

Kaleen in the video for her ESC hit "We Will Rave" (Bild: ORF)
Kaleen in the video for her ESC hit "We Will Rave"
(Bild: ORF)

Courage for color
Heidi Klum is also a fan of casual leather coats. She recently opted for a very everyday, yet very eye-catching look consisting of light-colored straight-leg jeans, which she not only wore with a bright red leather coat, but also a color-coordinated leather blouse and accessories in red.

Heidi Klum in a red eye-catching look (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Heidi Klum in a red eye-catching look
(Bild: www.PPS.at)

Emily Ratajkowski, on the other hand, opted for a leather coat in a beautiful shade of caramel brown. And proved with her look that the rather straight cut of the coat also suits more voluminous pieces.

The model beauty paired the leather coat with an eye-catching skirt with a bunny print and a black crop top.

Emily Ratajkowski combined her leather coat with a bunny skirt. (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Emily Ratajkowski combined her leather coat with a bunny skirt.
(Bild: www.PPS.at)

Casual combination
Shania Twain also wore her leather coat. She knows that the brown trend piece not only goes perfectly with bootcut jeans, but also with animal prints.

No wonder the singer not only combined a leopard blouse with her leather coat, but also leopard boots.

Shania Twain in casual animal print style with leather coat (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Shania Twain in casual animal print style with leather coat
(Bild: www.PPS.at)

The celebrities prove it: No matter which style you prefer, a leather coat is always a good choice. Whether worn with a dress, skirt or jeans, this trendy piece is a casual alternative to the classic leather jacket - and always an eye-catcher!

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
