Lace, flowers &amp; co.

Hippie-style stars: boho chic is back!

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 08:00

As we all know, everything is coming back in fashion. So it's no surprise that the boho style is currently celebrating a huge comeback. Fringes, hippie elements and floral patterns adorn the garments that the stars are using to create wonderfully relaxed looks. Here are the most beautiful boho looks for spring!

30.04.2024 08:00

You know the hippie style: lots of white lace and cascading ruffles that evoke a romantic and free feeling. This bohemian fashion has been back in fashion since the 70s.

Beautiful hippie looks
Now the look is back in vogue. While a handful of stars are taking it up again, the bohemian look looks very different in 2024. Designer Chloé loves the boho style and created breathtaking looks for her collection.

Designer Chloé combined two trends at once: the boho style and the no-bra trend. (Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Designer Chloé combined two trends at once: the boho style and the no-bra trend.
(Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Beautiful fringes and flowing fabrics: Chloé's boho looks are simply fantastic. (Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Beautiful fringes and flowing fabrics: Chloé's boho looks are simply fantastic.
(Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Lots of lace is a common feature of boho looks. (Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Lots of lace is a common feature of boho looks.
(Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Chloé Fall/Winter 2024 (Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
Chloé Fall/Winter 2024
(Bild: Ik Aldama / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)

Cool rock'n'roll boho
Sienna Miller, for example, showed off her cool boho style in a white slip dress with lace trim in Paris. She teamed it with a short leather bomber jacket and sky-high platform wedge shoes to create a bohemian dress.

Sienna Miller showed off her cool rock'n'roll boho look. (Bild: JM HAEDRICH / Action Press/Sipa / picturedesk.com)
Sienna Miller showed off her cool rock'n'roll boho look.
(Bild: JM HAEDRICH / Action Press/Sipa / picturedesk.com)
Miller paired her gauzy silk dress with a black leather jacket. (Bild: Scott A Garfitt / AP / picturedesk.com)
Miller paired her gauzy silk dress with a black leather jacket.
(Bild: Scott A Garfitt / AP / picturedesk.com)

Ana de Armas combined a bold black maxi skirt with a more structured tweed jacket. So you can incorporate the trend into a look without completely succumbing to it.

Ana de Armas' long black skirt brought a touch of boho to the chic look. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Ana de Armas' long black skirt brought a touch of boho to the chic look.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Maxi dresses as must-haves
Model Yuko Araki shows how even a simple beige lace dress can look. She combines it with heavy black boots and a black bag as a break in style. Some of Paris Hilton's Coachella looks were also inspired by the boho trend.

The heavy boots create a break in style with Yuko Araki's transparent lace dress. (Bild: APA/AFP/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT)
The heavy boots create a break in style with Yuko Araki's transparent lace dress.
(Bild: APA/AFP/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT)

Maxi dresses are another boho must-have! But: Neutral colors are the key to success. Where yesterday's boho chic outfits were loud in colorful reds and teals, the 2024 approach is clearly all about calmer browns, blacks and beiges.

Solitär
Solitär
Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Mahjong
Mahjong
Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Exchange
Exchange
Goodgame Empire
Goodgame Empire
Snake
Snake
Sudoku
Sudoku

