Lace, flowers & co.
Hippie-style stars: boho chic is back!
As we all know, everything is coming back in fashion. So it's no surprise that the boho style is currently celebrating a huge comeback. Fringes, hippie elements and floral patterns adorn the garments that the stars are using to create wonderfully relaxed looks. Here are the most beautiful boho looks for spring!
You know the hippie style: lots of white lace and cascading ruffles that evoke a romantic and free feeling. This bohemian fashion has been back in fashion since the 70s.
Beautiful hippie looks
Now the look is back in vogue. While a handful of stars are taking it up again, the bohemian look looks very different in 2024. Designer Chloé loves the boho style and created breathtaking looks for her collection.
Cool rock'n'roll boho
Sienna Miller, for example, showed off her cool boho style in a white slip dress with lace trim in Paris. She teamed it with a short leather bomber jacket and sky-high platform wedge shoes to create a bohemian dress.
Ana de Armas combined a bold black maxi skirt with a more structured tweed jacket. So you can incorporate the trend into a look without completely succumbing to it.
Maxi dresses as must-haves
Model Yuko Araki shows how even a simple beige lace dress can look. She combines it with heavy black boots and a black bag as a break in style. Some of Paris Hilton's Coachella looks were also inspired by the boho trend.
Maxi dresses are another boho must-have! But: Neutral colors are the key to success. Where yesterday's boho chic outfits were loud in colorful reds and teals, the 2024 approach is clearly all about calmer browns, blacks and beiges.
