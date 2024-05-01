Vorteilswelt
Between mountains &amp; sea

A journey of discovery through Croatia

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 00:01

Croatia, nestled in the heart of Europe, seduces with a mixture of impressive nature, rich history and gastronomy that makes every trip an experience. Here, where the azure blue Adriatic Sea meets rolling hills and majestic mountains, a world of discovery awaits.

From ancient cities that tell the stories of times gone by to hidden bays that invite you to linger - Croatia is your invitation to enjoy life in all its facets.

An invitation to enjoy and discover
From Istria to Dalmatia, every region offers incomparable taste experiences. In Zadar, the famous Maraschino liqueur is a delight, while the island of Pag attracts visitors with its famous cheese. The aromatic prosciutto from Slavonia and the spicy raw sausage "Kulenova seka" are just the beginning.

Prawns (Bild: Maja Danica Pečanić)
Prawns
(Bild: Maja Danica Pečanić)
Carp on a forked branch (Bild: Maja Danica Pečanić)
Carp on a forked branch
(Bild: Maja Danica Pečanić)

Fresh oysters and mussels await you on the coast of Ston, perfect with Croatian wine. Also discover eel and frogs from the Neretva Delta and sweet temptations such as quince cake and Kroštule cookies that will make your visit unforgettable.

Natural diversity
Croatia welcomes its visitors with breathtaking nature. The green island of Mljet, the Velebit mountain massif and the Papuk Nature Park offer unique natural experiences. From the splendor of the Adriatic coast to the tranquility of the Dinara Mountains, Croatia's highest peak, the natural beauty of Croatia unfolds.

Northern Velebit National Park (Bild: Julien Duval)
Northern Velebit National Park
(Bild: Julien Duval)
Papuk Nature Park (Bild: Julien Duval)
Papuk Nature Park
(Bild: Julien Duval)

Art accompanies life
The Croatian cultural scene demonstrates the country's vibrant energy and creativity. Dubrovnik, the "Pearl of the Adriatic", offers a rich cultural experience.

The city of Dubrovnik (Bild: Julien Duval)
The city of Dubrovnik
(Bild: Julien Duval)

The ancient city of Nin enchants with the smallest cathedral in the world and tells stories from Croatian royal history. The island of Pag impresses not only with its culinary delights, but also with its traditional lace-making, an intangible cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation.

Under the protection of UNESCO - Pag lace (Bild: Julien Duval)
Under the protection of UNESCO - Pag lace
(Bild: Julien Duval)
The town of Nin (Bild: Julien Duval)
The town of Nin
(Bild: Julien Duval)

Croatia offers a holistic experience that appeals to all the senses. It is a country that delights with its culinary delights, breathtaking nature and a vibrant cultural scene.

Visit Croatia
Whether you explore the culinary treasures in Zadar and Pag, enjoy the untouched nature in Mljet and Velebit or immerse yourself in the rich history and culture in Dubrovnik and Nin, Croatia welcomes you to experience its diversity and make unforgettable memories. Come to Croatia and immerse yourself in a country full of flavor, beauty and joie de vivre.

(Bild: CNTB, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: CNTB, Krone KREATIV)
