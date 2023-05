Krönungs-Pomp trotz Krise: muss das sein?

Download von www.picturedesk.com am 24.04.2023 (11:48). Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as the The Imperial State Crown (L) is placed beside him in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II missed Tuesday's ceremonial opening of Britain's parliament, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to reinvigorate his faltering government by unveiling its plans for the coming year. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) - 20220510_PD4950 - Rechteinfo: Rights Managed (RM) Nur für redaktionelle Nutzung! Werbliche Nutzung erfordert Freigabe: bitte schicken Sie uns eine Anfrage.

(Bild: ALASTAIR GRANT / AFP / picturedesk.com)