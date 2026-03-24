Vienna Man Accused of Offering Cocaine to Child in Exchange for Sex

The two went with him into an underground parking garage: “He said that in order for us to get cocaine, one of us had to sleep with him. At first I wanted to do it, but then I got scared.” Daniela finally agreed and said she would do it. “The two of them then disappeared behind one of the cars for ten minutes,” the friend recalls. She herself had a panic attack during that time and screamed, “What are you doing? She’s only twelve.” She doesn’t know, however, whether the man—who is accused of, among other things, sexual abuse of minors—heard this.