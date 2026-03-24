Abuse in a garage?
Vienna Man Accused of Offering Cocaine to Child in Exchange for Sex
According to the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, sexual intercourse allegedly took place between the 32-year-old man and the drug-addicted girl in a parking garage on Gumpendorferstraße. The tragic trial reveals how dire the reality of life is for some young people. What is particularly tragic: where help was hoped for, the situation took an even darker turn.
Shocking revelations in the Vienna Regional Court. A mother brings her 14-year-old daughter to testify. In the end, the woman feels compelled to clarify: “My child was at the Rosenhügel child psychiatry clinic for a different reason. She only started using drugs because of the contacts she made there.”
At the facility, she befriended Daniela(name changed), who was 12 at the time and is addicted despite her youth. Together with her, the witness was out on Gumpendorfer Straße in the fall of 2025 looking for drugs. They ran into a 32-year-old dealer with multiple prior convictions.
The two then disappeared behind one of the cars for ten minutes.
Die Freundin sagte als Zeugin aus.
The two went with him into an underground parking garage: “He said that in order for us to get cocaine, one of us had to sleep with him. At first I wanted to do it, but then I got scared.” Daniela finally agreed and said she would do it. “The two of them then disappeared behind one of the cars for ten minutes,” the friend recalls. She herself had a panic attack during that time and screamed, “What are you doing? She’s only twelve.” She doesn’t know, however, whether the man—who is accused of, among other things, sexual abuse of minors—heard this.
What’s all this about? These are just some random people who’ve been hounding me.
Der Angeklagte bestreitet die Tat.
“That’s just outrageous”
After the sexual intercourse, the defendant—who vehemently denies the charges in court—"just ran off." "What’s all this about? These are just some scraggly kids. They followed me, but I didn’t give them anything. And I didn’t attack them either," said the agitated man in court. “The two of them claim it was about 10 grams. They would have had a market value of 1,000 euros. Why would I do that when I get a real beating for half a gram of cocaine? That’s an outrage. I want to go back to my cell,” said the dealer, who is currently in prison for another offense.
Child referred to as “Ms.” during trial
Another disturbing aspect of the grim trial is that the prosecutor refers to the 12-year-old child as “Ms. S.”, even though the photo shown by Mr. Rat in court depicts a petite girl. The young victim cannot be questioned. The girl, who was 12 at the time, is currently in a clinic and unable to testify. The trial is adjourned until May for a new attempt to question her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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