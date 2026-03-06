“I don’t know what such a boycott is supposed to achieve.”

Now the 36-year-old, who competes in slalom and giant slalom, will use the time for training. While his regular guide Lilly Sammer (16) will be skiing with Veronika Aigner in the downhill on Saturday, he will be training with guide Eric Digruber: "I've known Eric for a long time; he was also head coach of the paraski team for several years. That works out well. It goes without saying that Lilly is now also supporting Vroni after Elisabeth Aigner's withdrawal. We are a team, after all. I'm glad that Lilly is now also allowed to compete in the downhill. Because I don't dare to do it anymore." The Tyrolean suffers from Stargardt's disease, a degenerative eye disease that is increasingly impairing his vision. Currently, the 36-year-old has four percent vision in his right eye and two percent in his left.