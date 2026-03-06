Paralympics controversy:
“I don’t know what such a boycott is supposed to achieve.”
As reported, Austria, like many other nations, is boycotting the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Italy. Not all of the 19 athletes in the Austrian team agree with this decision. Visually impaired para-skier Michael Scharnagl says: "Of course, I support the decision, but I would have liked to attend the opening ceremony. I don't really know what such a boycott is supposed to achieve."
The background to the boycott: Following the resumption of the IPC General Assembly in the fall, six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete in Italy wearing their national colors and using their flag and anthem, despite Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Many nations are unhappy about this.
Maria Rauch-Kallat, President of the Austrian Paralympic Committee, said on Thursday: "We very much hope to send a visible signal to Ukraine. At the IPC General Assembly, we voted against the reinstatement of the Russian and Belarusian committees, but had to support the democratic decision. After several discussions, it became clear that boycotting the opening ceremony in this case could send a clear signal of solidarity with Ukraine," explained Maria Rauch-Kallat.
Extra early arrival
Ski ace Michael Scharnagl naturally supports the decision. But he is not entirely happy with it. The Tyrolean traveled to Cortina extra early for the opening ceremony and would have had no problem with the long drive to Verona: "If I had known about the boycott earlier, I would not have traveled yet." His personal opinion on the matter is: "If we want to send a real message, we would have to boycott the entire Games. Now, no one is going to the opening ceremony. But our flag bearers will still be shown on television. So it's not a 100% boycott."
Now the 36-year-old, who competes in slalom and giant slalom, will use the time for training. While his regular guide Lilly Sammer (16) will be skiing with Veronika Aigner in the downhill on Saturday, he will be training with guide Eric Digruber: "I've known Eric for a long time; he was also head coach of the paraski team for several years. That works out well. It goes without saying that Lilly is now also supporting Vroni after Elisabeth Aigner's withdrawal. We are a team, after all. I'm glad that Lilly is now also allowed to compete in the downhill. Because I don't dare to do it anymore." The Tyrolean suffers from Stargardt's disease, a degenerative eye disease that is increasingly impairing his vision. Currently, the 36-year-old has four percent vision in his right eye and two percent in his left.
Incidentally, Michael also met his now wife Eva through skiing. She was competing in the Paraski World Cup as a guide for Slovakian skier Alexandra Rexova: "We got talking over a coffee." 2024 was a dream year for them personally. First, their daughter was born in February, then Eva and Michael got married in August.
ÖFB legionnaire Friedl as a patient
In addition to skiing, Scharnagl, who has already suffered two cruciate ligament tears, works as a self-employed physiotherapist. His practice, Myo-Physiotherapie, is very popular in Kirchbichl. The current soccer team player Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen) was once his patient: "That was when he was still playing in the Bayern Munich youth team. He also comes from Kirchbichl, and I know his aunt very well."
After completing his training, Michi spent his first year working on a cruise ship: "I wanted to see something of the world. The Caribbean was the most beautiful place." His visual impairment is actually an advantage in his profession: "I often get feedback from my patients that I have particularly good intuition and can help them very well." He sees with his hands, so to speak.
