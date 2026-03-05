Austria boycotts the opening ceremony

"We very much hope that this will send a clear signal of support for Ukraine. At the IPC General Assembly, we voted against the reinstatement of the Russian and Belarusian committees, but had to support the democratic decision. After several discussions, it became clear that boycotting the opening ceremony in this case could send a clear signal of solidarity with Ukraine," says ÖPC President Maria Rauch-Kallat. "I am very proud of the athletes for supporting this decision in solidarity – they had been really looking forward to the march-in."