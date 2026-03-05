Car cleaned for too long: gas station wants €360

It is 6:30 p.m. First, the car is washed with a lance, then the interior is cleaned with a vacuum cleaner, and finally, rim cleaner is applied. Because this needs to be washed off again, the young owner decides to wash the car with a lance once more. A quick video is taken to show how great the new car looks after cleaning, and at 6:55 p.m., the consumers leave the premises. The duration of the comprehensive care, for which they paid in full, of course: 25 minutes.