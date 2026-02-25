Father seriously injured
Accident involving horse: Boy (7) dies in hospital
A terrible accident involving a horse has claimed the life of a young boy (7) in East Tyrol. The child's father was also seriously injured and has not yet been able to be interviewed. Many questions about the circumstances of the accident therefore remain unanswered.
According to the police, it is still completely unclear whether the father and son fell from the horse or were injured by the animal in some other way. On Sunday afternoon, a passerby came across the stray horse on the Pustertaler Höhenstraße in Assling, discovered the seriously injured accident victims, and set the rescue chain in motion.
Boy died two days later in hospital
The seven-year-old had to be resuscitated at the scene and was then taken to the hospital in Innsbruck. On Wednesday, the police finally had to deliver the sad news that the boy had died there on Tuesday.
The circumstances of the accident are currently still under investigation.
Die Polizei in einer Aussendung
His 42-year-old father, the owner of the horse, was also so seriously injured that the police have not yet been able to question him. What exactly led to the tragic accident therefore remains under investigation for the time being.
