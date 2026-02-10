Internal report
How Kern could undermine the SPÖ executive committee
Will the red party executive alone decide the fate of the SPÖ—on Friday, February 13, of all days? Regardless of whether former Chancellor Christian Kern decides to run, the answer is probably no. As an internal report obtained by the Kronen Zeitung shows, others in the party also have a say in the nomination of candidates...
Will there be a "Kern split" in the SPÖ or not? As the "Krone" has reported several times, the former SPÖ chancellor could be on the verge of a comeback. Several red state leaders want Kern to openly challenge the incumbent party leader Andreas Babler at the party conference on March 7. According to information obtained by the "Krone," Kern himself is convinced, but is still hesitating to make a final decision. "It's touch and go," reveals an insider.
What is already certain, however, is that Friday's party executive committee meeting is unlikely to be the last statutory opportunity to oppose Babler with another candidate. Until now, it had been assumed internally that a simple majority in the party executive committee, which will meet for the last time before the party conference on Friday, was the only way to nominate a rival candidate. However, this is apparently not the case.
Deadline likely to be Saturday after all
"There is no apparent reason why additional nominations cannot be submitted by organizations or delegates authorized to delegate," according to an internal opinion by red lawyers who recently combed through the statutes again in light of the approaching decision. According to the opinion, corresponding motions from organizations or delegates entitled to delegate must be communicated to the election commission at least 21 days (the deadline would then be Saturday) before the election, in accordance with Section 28 (11). The election commission must then draw up the respective nominations in accordance with Section 55 (2).
This assessment is shared, at least in part, by Robert Stein, an Austrian-wide recognized election law expert and long-time head of the SPÖ election commission. When asked, he stated: "I don't want to preempt the decision of the committees. In principle, however, the nomination process mentioned in the expert opinion is possible." Stein points out, however, that he cannot assess whether the deadlines would still allow this at this point in time and whether the vote between Babler and the opposing candidate would then actually have to take place by direct election.
The latter is unlikely to be a problem for Kern's fans in the federal states. The decision of the former red chancellor is expected soon, regardless of Friday's meeting and the statutory regulations.
