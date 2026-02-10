How Kern could undermine the SPÖ executive committee

Deadline likely to be Saturday after all

"There is no apparent reason why additional nominations cannot be submitted by organizations or delegates authorized to delegate," according to an internal opinion by red lawyers who recently combed through the statutes again in light of the approaching decision. According to the opinion, corresponding motions from organizations or delegates entitled to delegate must be communicated to the election commission at least 21 days (the deadline would then be Saturday) before the election, in accordance with Section 28 (11). The election commission must then draw up the respective nominations in accordance with Section 55 (2).