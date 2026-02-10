Cutbacks: ams-Osram cuts 2,000 jobs worldwide

Annual loss reduced from €785 million to €129 million

The bottom line for 2025 was a net loss of €129 million, following a loss of €785 million in the previous year. Sales declined slightly by three percent year-on-year to €3.32 billion, which the company attributed to factors including the weaker US dollar and the phasing out of non-core activities. Operations performed better: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by six percent to €608 million, with the corresponding margin climbing to 18.3 percent. In the fourth quarter of 2025, ams-Osram exceeded the midpoint of its own forecast range with sales of €874 million.