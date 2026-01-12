Highlights in the video:
Successful debut: Rapid wins with Hoff Thorup
Successful debut: Rapid won its first game under new coach Johannes Hoff Thorup. At their training camp in Spain, the Hütteldorf team won 1-0 in a test match against Ferencvaros Budapest.
At the La Manga Club Football Centre near Cartagena, Rapid played their first test match of the year on Monday afternoon in mild conditions, which also marked the debut of head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup on the sidelines. Against Hungarian record champions Ferencvaros, an intense game developed from the start, with the Dane wanting to give as many players as possible some playing time. Janis Antiste had to pull out at short notice due to minor discomfort.
The first big chance belonged to the Hungarians, who will start their competitive season in the Europa League next week. But goalkeeper Niklas Hedl prevented his team from falling behind in the 20th minute with a strong save. Shortly before half-time, there was another scare when Ange Ahoussou's clearance attempt hit the post.
Seidl scores after the break
Afterthe break, Hoff Thorup sent a completely new team onto the field. Tobias Børkeeiet celebrated his comeback after a long injury break, and Serge-Philipp Raux-Yao was also back on the field. Moulaye Haidara got his chance in attack and had the lead at his feet in the 50th minute, but failed to beat the keeper. Just a minute later, Rapid had reason to celebrate: captain Matthias Seidl scored the 1-0 after an assist from Bendegúz Bolla. Even after that, the game remained surprisingly intense for a test match. In the 68th minute, Paul Gartler saved the narrow lead with a brilliant save against a great chance for the Hungarians.
Young defensive pairing at the end
In the final stages, Hoff Thorup continued to rotate his squad: Kenan Muharemović came on as another Rapid II player, forming a very young center-back pairing with Jakob Brunnhofer. The score remained unchanged, with Rapid holding on to their narrow lead.
Ferencvaros Budapest– SK Rapid 0:1 (0:0)
La Manga Club Football Centre
Goal: Seidl (51')
Rapid with:
1st half: Hedl; Demir, Cvetković, Ahoussou, Auer; Schaub, Grgić, Gulliksen; Radulović, Mbuyi, Nunoo
Second half: Gartler; Bolla, Brunnhofer, Raux-Yao (75. Muharemović), Weixelbraun; Seidl, Børkeeiet, Amane; Tilio, Kara, Haidara
