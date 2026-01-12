Successful debut: Rapid wins with Hoff Thorup

Seidl scores after the break

Afterthe break, Hoff Thorup sent a completely new team onto the field. Tobias Børkeeiet celebrated his comeback after a long injury break, and Serge-Philipp Raux-Yao was also back on the field. Moulaye Haidara got his chance in attack and had the lead at his feet in the 50th minute, but failed to beat the keeper. Just a minute later, Rapid had reason to celebrate: captain Matthias Seidl scored the 1-0 after an assist from Bendegúz Bolla. Even after that, the game remained surprisingly intense for a test match. In the 68th minute, Paul Gartler saved the narrow lead with a brilliant save against a great chance for the Hungarians.