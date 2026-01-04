The protocol: How the US unit nabbed Maduro

In the days leading up to the raid, the United States deployed more and more specialized aircraft, electronic warfare planes, armed Reaper drones, search and rescue helicopters and fighter jets to the region. Reinforcements have been added in recent days, which analysts said indicated that the question was no longer whether military action would take place, but when.

Waiting four days for the right weather window. According to Trump, they waited four days for the right weather window. If the weather had not improved, the mission would have had to be postponed until mid-January, an official said. At 10.46pm (US East Coast time) on Friday evening, the US president finally ordered the military operation to begin. The order was transmitted to the entire armed forces. During the course of the night, air operations were launched from 20 bases on land and at sea. According to Chief of Staff Dan Caine, more than 150 bombers, fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, helicopters and drones were deployed.