Drama in Crans-Montana

Explosion in bar: dozens dead, over 100 injured

Nachrichten
01.01.2026 07:01
A fierce fire broke out in the bar in the luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana after an explosion. ...
A fierce fire broke out in the bar in the luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana after an explosion. Over 100 people were injured and several dozen people lost their lives.(Bild: AFP/MAXIME SCHMID)

Several dozen people have died in an explosion and subsequent inferno of flames in a bar in the Swiss luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana in the canton of Valais, according to police. Around 100 were injured in the bar, most of them seriously, said the commander of the Valais cantonal police, Frédéric Gisler. Investigators are assuming it was an accident. 

According to the authorities, some of the victims are from abroad. The fire broke out at around 1.30 am. Ten helicopters and 40 ambulances were mobilized, according to a press conference.

Accident in fashionable vacation resort
Crans-Montana is located in the canton of Valais and is considered a fashionable resort with many celebrities. The most famous resident was James Bond actor Roger Moore (1927-2017). The resort at an altitude of around 1500 meters has a large ski area. Ski World Cup races are also held there at the end of January.

Crans-Montana is located in the canton of Valais and is considered a fashionable resort with many celebrities. The resort is usually fully booked over the holidays.(Bild: EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE)
This footage is said to show scenes of the tragedy:

The explosion occurred in a bar in the center of the resort, Gaëtan Lathion, spokesman for the Valais cantonal police, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to him, more than 100 people were in the bar at the time of the explosion.

Helicopters also deployed
The cantonal and municipal police, the fire department and several helicopters were deployed to the scene. The situation was under control by early morning, said the spokesperson. A no-fly zone was imposed over Crans-Montana. The investigation is in full swing.

