Austria captain: “I only went for the penalty!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "I have to say that I'm proud of the team's performance. When you're 1-0 down against Sturm after such a short time, I think it's an incredible feat of strength. It shows that the team has an incredible spirit, that's the only way you can win games like this. In the first half, we played our soccer really well after conceding the goal. It was clear that we were going to tighten up the spaces and play deeper, which only works if we are united and consistently follow through with our actions. The team did that. We can go into the winter break with a really nice result and experience."
Manfred Fischer (FK Austria Wien, via Sky): "I'm deliberately going for a penalty. It wasn't a penalty. Stankovic touched me. I only went for the penalty."
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "The disappointment immediately after the game was huge, as we really wanted to go into the winter break with a win. We were very error-prone in the first half, which is why we went into the break 2-1 down. The reaction in the second half was good, I had the feeling that the team was trying everything. We were more active against the ball, more courageous when defending forward and we lacked a bit of luck when it came to chances. But the whole year was decent, even though we ran out of steam a bit at the end."
On his future (via Sky): "I have a very clear plan, but the framework conditions have to be right. I've had a great exchange with the president and we'll now go into an analysis. It's important that the club makes the right decisions. It's all about the club. Sturm is bigger than any player, bigger than any coach."
