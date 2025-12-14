LIVE: Aicher eliminated, Vonn also beaten

The Austrians had no say in the top places. "I should have just let the ski go a bit more. You have to ski well, but you also have to attack at full throttle in the super-G," said Hütter from Styria. After 40 skiers, Nina Ortlieb was in 13th place, Magdalena Egger in 15th place after skiing with an open airbag. "I smelled it right away, you can smell the cartridge, but I kept going." Ariane Rädler and Nadine Fest finished outside the top 20.