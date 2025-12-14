Super-G in St. Moritz
LIVE: Aicher eliminated, Vonn also beaten
Alice Robinson has secured victory in the super-G in St. Moritz. The New Zealander relegated Romane Miradoli from France (+0.08) and the Italian Sofia Goggia (+0.19) to the other places. Lindsey Vonn was left with a thankless fourth place on Sunday. The best Austrian was Cornelia Hütter in ninth place. Mikaela Shiffrin dropped out shortly before the finish.
Alice Robinson can now also call herself the winner of a World Cup Super-G. The New Zealander finished ahead of France's Romane Miradoli (+0.08 sec.) and Italy's Sofia Goggia (+0.19) at the end of the races in St. Moritz on Sunday. The best Austrian was Cornelia Hütter in ninth place. Mirjam Puchner, third and fifth in the two downhill races, was eliminated. Lindsey Vonn finished fourth, Mikaela Shiffrin was eliminated without a fall on her comeback in this discipline.
Robinson, now a seven-time World Cup winner, said she felt a little lost in the downhill on Friday, so she took a break on Saturday and focused on super-G. "I didn't train too much super-G in the summer, but it felt solid," she said in the ORF TV interview. "I really wanted to push it this year. My first podium and it's a win, that's perfect."
The Austrians had no say in the top places. "I should have just let the ski go a bit more. You have to ski well, but you also have to attack at full throttle in the super-G," said Hütter from Styria. After 40 skiers, Nina Ortlieb was in 13th place, Magdalena Egger in 15th place after skiing with an open airbag. "I smelled it right away, you can smell the cartridge, but I kept going." Ariane Rädler and Nadine Fest finished outside the top 20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.