Kriechmayr triumphs in the Beaver Creek super-G

However, patience was required until Kriechmayr's 19th success in the World Cup was secured. The race was interrupted several times due to the weather. "Of course I'm happy about my performance. It fits, but I would have preferred it otherwise. Of course it has a bad aftertaste, I think it was only really fair up to start number 14," said Kriechmayr on ORF. He had last won the World Cup in February 2024 and now slipped into the jersey of the discipline leader. Haaser had already finished third in the first race of the season. "I think the whole team is in good shape. That certainly whets the appetite for more," said the Tyrolean.