Rapid: Katzer finally puts an end to speculation!

Virtues on the pitch

Because the league is tight and all the supposed big names are weakening. Tomorrow, Rapid want to take the first step out of the crisis against Ried. Kulovits also used the training week to form a unit out of the different individualists - with team building. "We went bowling and then to an escape room," says Kulovits. "We want the players to connect with each other." The aim was to escape without cell phones. The small groups were mixed. "Everyone had to get involved," says Kulovits. "These are the virtues we want to see on the pitch." Recently in vain at Rapid.