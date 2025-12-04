In the stairwell
Stefi P. killed: Police are looking for an unknown witness
In the case of the murdered Graz woman Stefi P., witnesses noticed an unknown man in the stairwell or in the vicinity of her apartment on the morning of the crime, according to police reports. Although the man is not suspected of being connected to the crime, he could be an important witness. Meanwhile, further shocking facts about the case have come to light.
According to the current state of the investigation, the wanted man is not connected to the crime, as the Styrian police expressly emphasize. However, he could be a valuable source of information for the investigators and may have made observations about the crime.
The police are now asking this unknown person to contact the Styrian investigators urgently on 059133/60 3333. Information on the identity of the person will also be accepted.
New details: body packed in suitcase
More shocking details about the violent death of the well-known Graz influencer Stefanie P. continue to emerge. Her suspected murderer - Patrick M., the victim's ex-boyfriend - is now said to have confessed that he repeatedly took the trolley in which he had packed the 32-year-old's body from hiding places in Slovenian forests - and moved it to ever new locations. For two long days. Finally, he buried the suitcase near a cemetery - where his father had once been buried.
The autopsy results of the case have been available since Wednesday - the Styrian woman was strangled. Nevertheless, the suspect claims that he "did not want to kill Stefi" and that her fatal injuries were the result of an "accident".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
