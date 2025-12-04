Stefi P. killed: Police are looking for an unknown witness

New details: body packed in suitcase

More shocking details about the violent death of the well-known Graz influencer Stefanie P. continue to emerge. Her suspected murderer - Patrick M., the victim's ex-boyfriend - is now said to have confessed that he repeatedly took the trolley in which he had packed the 32-year-old's body from hiding places in Slovenian forests - and moved it to ever new locations. For two long days. Finally, he buried the suitcase near a cemetery - where his father had once been buried.