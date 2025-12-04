Charges filed against teacher
Outrage over swastika bricked up in class
In Stoob, Burgenland, pupils are said to have built a swastika based on a sketch their teacher drew on the wall. The police have started an investigation. The teacher is now facing disciplinary proceedings.
Botched up in the classroom or deliberately forbidden symbolism? A work assignment at the ceramics school in Stoob is causing quite a stir and may have legal repercussions: pupils are said to have had to build a swastika in class the previous week - brick by brick. The police are currently investigating whether this was simply thoughtlessness or the use of illegal Nazi symbolism.
Director filed a complaint
In the meantime, one thing is certain: word of the incident spread quickly and eventually ended up with the authorities. The swastika is a banned Nazi symbol in Austria. Any recognizable representation falls under the prohibition regulations, regardless of whether the symbol is rotated, mirrored or stylized.
The case was brought to the attention of the director of the Pinkafeld vocational school, where the teacher is also said to work. After consulting with the Burgenland Education Directorate, he informed the police and filed a complaint by telephone. Officers drove to Stoob and documented the situation.
It remains to be seen whether this was a deliberate act.
Bildungsdirektor Alfred Lehner
The teacher faces consequences under employment law
The Education Directorate confirmed the complaint. "We are currently investigating whether there will be consequences for the teacher under employment law. It remains to be seen whether it was a deliberate act," explained Director of Education Alfred Lehner. According to previous accounts, the teacher is said to have drawn a sketch on the wall before starting work, which the pupils are supposed to use as a guide when building walls.
Whether right or left: Both are forbidden
The police investigation will now clarify whether the form of the work assignment was deliberately chosen or whether the teacher underestimated its effect. In the discussion surrounding the brick symbol, it was repeatedly pointed out that the shape was pointing "in the wrong direction" and therefore did not correspond to the historical Nazi symbol.
However, this would be irrelevant for the legal assessment. Both variants are prohibited in Austria. The decisive factor is the recognizable reference to Nazi symbolism, not the direction of rotation of the sign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
