Klum moderates: New details about the World Cup draw

Musical highlights

Ramirez can hardly wait either. "I grew up with soccer. It's a dream come true to be involved in such a high-profile event, to meet and talk to World Cup legends," said the 33-year-old. "The fact that this tournament is taking place in the USA, where I was born, and in Mexico, where some of my roots are, makes everything even more special. I'm really excited to be part of this show." Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and the Village People will provide the musical highlights.