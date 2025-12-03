Who does the ÖFB team pick?
Klum moderates: New details about the World Cup draw
It's going to be exciting! The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Austria will take place in Washington on Friday. More and more details are now coming to light.
According to FIFA, supermodel Heidi Klum will host the evening at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. together with actors Kevin Hart and Danny Ramirez. The 52-year-old already received this honor at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Klum: "Something very special"
"Having been involved in this show twenty years ago in my home country, it's something very special to be hosting the draw again," said Klum: "The World Cup unites the world like nothing else, and it's an incredible honor to be part of the magic again - this time on an even bigger stage with three host countries and 48 teams."
Musical highlights
Ramirez can hardly wait either. "I grew up with soccer. It's a dream come true to be involved in such a high-profile event, to meet and talk to World Cup legends," said the 33-year-old. "The fact that this tournament is taking place in the USA, where I was born, and in Mexico, where some of my roots are, makes everything even more special. I'm really excited to be part of this show." Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and the Village People will provide the musical highlights.
ÖFB team in pot two
Our national team will be drawn from pot two in the draw on Friday (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). This means that Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador and Australia are no longer possible opponents for the ÖFB team.
The draw pots at a glance:
Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, AUSTRIA, Australia
Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, UEFA play-off A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina), UEFA play-off B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania), UEFA play-off C (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo), UEFA play-off D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Ireland), FIFA play-off 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, Democratic Republic of Congo), FIFA play-off 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.