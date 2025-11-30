Shock diagnosis: Gottschalk has cancer

Gottschalk still has to take medication to this day. "Strong painkillers, opiates," Karina explains to the "Bild" newspaper. The couple thought the presenter was doing well. "He's the same as always at home," says Karina. It was only at the Bambi Awards that they realized how strong the side effects of the medication were. It was as if his head was stuck in a washing machine, Gottschalk describes the feeling.