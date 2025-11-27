Dream goal is not enough: Sturm lose in Athens

Swiderski then forced Oliver Christensen to make his first save of the second period (49'). Sturm were now much better in the duels. A deflected Jatta shot did not miss much, after which the game flattened out. Neither team came up with too much, but seconds after Graz's lone entertainer Kiteishvili was substituted, the ball hit the back of the net again. Calabria let Emir Karic run into space with a lob and finished with the outside of his foot. The harmless Säumel team were unable to mount a real final offensive.