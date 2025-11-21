Ski star crashes
“Violent!” New details about the Gut-Behrami drama
After the drama surrounding Lara Gut-Behrami, details of the serious training crash have come to light. Rainer Salzgeber, head of racing at Head (Gut-Behrami's outfitter), reports that the Swiss skier took a "violent" tumble.
"I saw a video of the crash. It was violent," Salzgeber is quoted as saying by Blick. Gut-Behrami had skied too close to a gate in poor visibility during the super-G training in Copper Mountain and got stuck with her hand. The 34-year-old then caught a wave and crashed.
"She then rolled over. A major crash, as we have seen with other athletes," Salzgeber sympathizes. The Austrian is "basically a positive person": "And I don't want to speculate - we'll have to wait and see what the examinations reveal. In any case, I sincerely wish Lara a speedy recovery."
A major fall, as has already been seen with other athletes.
Rainer Salzgeber
Premature career end looms
The two-time overall World Cup winner suffered a concussion in the fall, and there are also fears of a possible cruciate ligament rupture and meniscus damage. If the speculation about a serious knee injury is confirmed, this would probably mean the end of Gut-Behrami's career. The exceptional athlete had always emphasized that the season including the Winter Olympics in Italy in February would be her last.
Left knee again
It would not be the first time that Gut-Behrami has experienced the dark side of ski racing. Her left knee has already been affected by a serious injury once before. At the 2017 World Championships in St. Moritz, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and suffered a meniscus injury while racing in the combined slalom. Prior to that, Gut-Behrami had missed the entire 2009/10 season after she crashed heavily during giant slalom training in Saas-Fee following an inside skiing error and suffered a dislocation to her right hip.
Gut-Behrami's last season got off to a good start. At the end of October at the World Cup start in Sölden, the 48-time World Cup winner finished third on the podium in the giant slalom. Now she wanted to prepare for the speed season opener in the second week of December in St. Moritz in optimal conditions in North America. Before that, however, she had three giant slalom races on the program in Copper Mountain and Mont Tremblant (Canada).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
