“Violent!” New details about the Gut-Behrami drama

Left knee again

It would not be the first time that Gut-Behrami has experienced the dark side of ski racing. Her left knee has already been affected by a serious injury once before. At the 2017 World Championships in St. Moritz, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and suffered a meniscus injury while racing in the combined slalom. Prior to that, Gut-Behrami had missed the entire 2009/10 season after she crashed heavily during giant slalom training in Saas-Fee following an inside skiing error and suffered a dislocation to her right hip.