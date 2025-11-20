“The whole village was hoping for a miracle”

The trained electrician, who had most recently worked as a CNC technician, fell three meters down a wall two weeks ago while on a local tour with friends in Oepping. When his friends were worried because Rudi didn't make it to the disco, they went looking for him. He was lying on the stone floor of a driveway and was no longer responsive. The man from Mühlviertel was admitted to the Neuromed Campus in Linz, where he died on Wednesday as a result of his traumatic brain injury.