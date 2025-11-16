Drama in Leopoldsdorf
Former mayor dies in fire tragedy
Great sadness in Leopoldsdorf in the district of Bruck an der Leitha: former mayor Johann Mosandl, himself a long-standing member of the fire department, could only be found dead in his house by the emergency services after a cellar fire.
The Leopoldsdorf fire department received an emergency call at around 5.30 am on Sunday: Thick smoke was billowing out of a cellar window. It was from the house of long-time comrade Johann Mosandl, mayor of the municipality from 2005 to 2007. According to the alarm, it was initially assumed that there were no people in the building - but unfortunately this was not the case. While one resident was able to get herself to safety and was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, Mosandl was still considered missing.
Lifeless in the garage
A long race against time began. A search was conducted for the 67-year-old in the heavily smoke-filled basement and a second breathing apparatus team was called in to help. The man was finally found lifeless in the garage, which could only be opened with heavy hydraulic equipment. Resuscitation was unsuccessful and the emergency doctor was only able to determine his death. The fire had broken out in the boiler room area and the cause of the accident is being investigated by experts from the State Office of Criminal Investigation.
The Florianis are deeply saddened. "Johann was a loyal member of our fire department for more than 40 years and gave us the best possible support. In him, we have lost a reliable and loyal comrade and good friend," wrote the Florianis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
