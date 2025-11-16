Former mayor dies in fire tragedy

The Leopoldsdorf fire department received an emergency call at around 5.30 am on Sunday: Thick smoke was billowing out of a cellar window. It was from the house of long-time comrade Johann Mosandl, mayor of the municipality from 2005 to 2007. According to the alarm, it was initially assumed that there were no people in the building - but unfortunately this was not the case. While one resident was able to get herself to safety and was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, Mosandl was still considered missing.