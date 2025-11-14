Lugner City sues Lugner widow: duel in court

Accident in the construction site chaos

On August 20, the former Lugner City employee was on her way to an appointment in Richard's BMW 7 Series. As is often the case for more leisurely drives, she did not take the Porsche that day. There was chaos at the construction site in the 10th district. Lugner wanted to make a U-turn - and the driver of a VW Golf crashed hard into her car. The 55-year-old chef testified as a witness at the ASG: "She made a turning maneuver to the left over the double barrier line, she didn't signal."