Drugstore giant attacks pharmacy monopoly

Country-specific price differences

In the discussion about country surcharges in retail, Bauer spoke out against political intervention in prices on Thursday. "We are working stringently to reduce price differences." In Germany, however, the general conditions are different - in Austria, for example, significantly more stores are needed to reach the same number of customers. Another step is intended to ensure greater price transparency. In future, every item will be recorded centrally in order to make price differences and differences in packaging sizes or product quality between countries visible. "Where country-specific differences cannot be explained, we will seek discussions with the industry."