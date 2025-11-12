After Ivanschitz's departure
Vienna president: “More has to come out of this”
After the great championship dreams at second division club Vienna gradually gave way to a nightmare first half of the season, the departure of sporting director Andi Ivanschitz was the next personnel consequence. President Kurt Svoboda spoke to the "Krone" about the background and the future.
The food chain in the soccer world is quite simple. If things aren't going well, the coach is the first to go. That's why Hans Kleer has been on the Vienna sidelines in "Liga zwa" since September instead of Mehmet Sütcü. If that doesn't bring the desired turnaround, as has been the case at Hohe Warte, with a disappointing eight "grains" from just as many games since then, then it's the sports director's turn. Andi Ivanschitz also had to pack his bags yesterday after almost three years in Döbling. "A very difficult decision, which we also delayed for a long time. But also simply the necessary reset for the future," sighed President Kurt Svoboda.
That's probably true. As a reminder: The top league budget of 6.5 million euros was diligently invested in the squad before the season, including the acquisition of Bundesliga players such as Rosenberger (GAK), Okungbowa (WSG Tirol) and Dantas (Chemnitz). Susso (Pisa, Serie A), Djuricin (Stripfing) and Seo (Chemnitz, third German league) are also in the squad. Yes, they were dreaming big at Blau-Gelb, aiming for the championship with media impact. And ended up in a sobering ninth place in the table just a few months later. "The squad may be a good one, but it's not the right one for us. The individual quality is certainly there, but it's simply not the right team," admits Svoboda. "We also have an economic responsibility to the club, with these resources we simply have to achieve more."
The open job offer has already taken shape
While "ex" Andi Ivanschitz did not want to comment on the matter, understandably wanting to let things sink in first, Svoboda & Co. are already finalizing the open job offer. "Until we have found someone who fits, we will solve this internally. But we're looking for someone who knows about sports strategy and squad planning, has leadership qualities and masters communication. The right network and scouting skills anyway, as well as administrative and budget skills."
The "Marchfeld bazaar"
Well, that sounds pretty concrete. Will there be any other personnel changes in the winter, perhaps a move to the "Marchfeld Bazaar" after Stripfing's "demise"? "We absolutely don't rule it out, there are some interesting players there. We will definitely use the break and re-evaluate." But already with a view to next season, for this year the title in blue and yellow remains just a pipe dream ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.