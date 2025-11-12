Vienna president: “More has to come out of this”

That's probably true. As a reminder: The top league budget of 6.5 million euros was diligently invested in the squad before the season, including the acquisition of Bundesliga players such as Rosenberger (GAK), Okungbowa (WSG Tirol) and Dantas (Chemnitz). Susso (Pisa, Serie A), Djuricin (Stripfing) and Seo (Chemnitz, third German league) are also in the squad. Yes, they were dreaming big at Blau-Gelb, aiming for the championship with media impact. And ended up in a sobering ninth place in the table just a few months later. "The squad may be a good one, but it's not the right one for us. The individual quality is certainly there, but it's simply not the right team," admits Svoboda. "We also have an economic responsibility to the club, with these resources we simply have to achieve more."