Bitter! Rapid concedes 3rd defeat in 3rd game

While the Viennese made too many mistakes, the visitors attacked in a straightforward manner. Alexandru Cicaldau failed to beat goalkeeper Paul Gartler from a turn (5'). Romanchuk did better, scoring with a header. Before that, Carlos Mora had outpaced left-back Auer and crossed perfectly into the penalty area (37'). At the other end, Kara headed just wide (39'). After that, Auer was again second best to Mora, who gave his opponent a gherkin - but striker Steven Nsimba then shot over the goal (41'). Rapid were lucky that Craiova's Assad Al-Hamlawi was offside when the visitors scored a second goal (43')