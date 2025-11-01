Leipzig wins the chasing duel! Frankfurt weak

RB Leipzig are still on the road to success. The Saxons celebrated a 3:1 home win over Stuttgart on Saturday, putting them just two points behind leaders Bayern in the German Bundesliga, at least for the time being, who host Leverkusen from 18:30. The games between Mainz and Werder Bremen and between Heidenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt ended 1-1, Union Berlin and Freiburg drew 0-0 and Mönchengladbach secured their first win of the season with a 4-0 win at St. Pauli.