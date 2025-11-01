Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gladbach turn up the heat

Leipzig wins the chasing duel! Frankfurt weak

Nachrichten
01.11.2025 04:57
Important win against Stuttgart for the "Bulls" from Leipzig!
Important win against Stuttgart for the "Bulls" from Leipzig!(Bild: EPA/FILIP SINGER)

In the ninth round of the German Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach managed to break free against St. Pauli. Ex-Austria striker Haris Tabakovic impressed with a double in the 4-0 win. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig celebrated an important 3:1 victory in the chasing duel against Stuttgart. Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, only managed a meagre 1-1 draw against relegation candidates Heidenheim. 

0 Kommentare

RB Leipzig are still on the road to success. The Saxons celebrated a 3:1 home win over Stuttgart on Saturday, putting them just two points behind leaders Bayern in the German Bundesliga, at least for the time being, who host Leverkusen from 18:30. The games between Mainz and Werder Bremen and between Heidenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt ended 1-1, Union Berlin and Freiburg drew 0-0 and Mönchengladbach secured their first win of the season with a 4-0 win at St. Pauli.

Leipzig took the lead against VfB thanks to an own goal from Jeff Chabot (45'), the second goal was scored by Yan Diomande after an assist from Christoph Baumgartner (53'). Stuttgart regained hope thanks to Tiago Tomas (65'), but Romulo's 3:1 (91') after a serious mistake by goalkeeper Alexander Nübel sealed RB's eighth win in one draw from their last nine competitive matches. Baumgartner was substituted in the 85th minute, Nicolas Seiwald played through, Xaver Schlager came on in the 71st minute.

Tabakovic as Gladbach hero
The match-winner for Gladbach was ex-Austrian Haris Tabakovic with two goals (15th, 40th) and the assist for Shuto Machino (75th). Borussia's debut win meant that Heidenheim, for whom Mathias Honsak was substituted in the 63rd minute, slipped to last place after the 1:1 draw against Frankfurt. Mainz (Nikolas Veratschnig was substituted for Phillipp Mwene in the 77th minute) and Werder (Marco Friedl played through, Romano Schmid until the 90th minute, Marco Grüll until the 63rd minute) had the same result.

In the draw between Union Berlin and Freiburg, Leopold Querfeld played the entire match for the hosts and Christopher Trimmel came on from the 63rd minute. For Breisgau, Junior Adamu was substituted in the 39th minute due to a yellow-red card, while Philipp Lienhart was absent through suspension.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf