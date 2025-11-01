Gladbach turn up the heat
Leipzig wins the chasing duel! Frankfurt weak
In the ninth round of the German Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach managed to break free against St. Pauli. Ex-Austria striker Haris Tabakovic impressed with a double in the 4-0 win. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig celebrated an important 3:1 victory in the chasing duel against Stuttgart. Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, only managed a meagre 1-1 draw against relegation candidates Heidenheim.
RB Leipzig are still on the road to success. The Saxons celebrated a 3:1 home win over Stuttgart on Saturday, putting them just two points behind leaders Bayern in the German Bundesliga, at least for the time being, who host Leverkusen from 18:30. The games between Mainz and Werder Bremen and between Heidenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt ended 1-1, Union Berlin and Freiburg drew 0-0 and Mönchengladbach secured their first win of the season with a 4-0 win at St. Pauli.
Leipzig took the lead against VfB thanks to an own goal from Jeff Chabot (45'), the second goal was scored by Yan Diomande after an assist from Christoph Baumgartner (53'). Stuttgart regained hope thanks to Tiago Tomas (65'), but Romulo's 3:1 (91') after a serious mistake by goalkeeper Alexander Nübel sealed RB's eighth win in one draw from their last nine competitive matches. Baumgartner was substituted in the 85th minute, Nicolas Seiwald played through, Xaver Schlager came on in the 71st minute.
Tabakovic as Gladbach hero
The match-winner for Gladbach was ex-Austrian Haris Tabakovic with two goals (15th, 40th) and the assist for Shuto Machino (75th). Borussia's debut win meant that Heidenheim, for whom Mathias Honsak was substituted in the 63rd minute, slipped to last place after the 1:1 draw against Frankfurt. Mainz (Nikolas Veratschnig was substituted for Phillipp Mwene in the 77th minute) and Werder (Marco Friedl played through, Romano Schmid until the 90th minute, Marco Grüll until the 63rd minute) had the same result.
In the draw between Union Berlin and Freiburg, Leopold Querfeld played the entire match for the hosts and Christopher Trimmel came on from the 63rd minute. For Breisgau, Junior Adamu was substituted in the 39th minute due to a yellow-red card, while Philipp Lienhart was absent through suspension.
