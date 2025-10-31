Visa for Afghan woman, although fictitious marriage was known

Wife met on the internet

But back to the beginning of the absurd official story. The Syrian, who had entered the country illegally six years ago as an unaccompanied minor, had met his future wife via a video call on the internet. After they had only seen each other once, the young man, who was registered in the greater Graz area, traveled illegally to his home country of Syria and on to Afghanistan to meet the 25-year-old woman he had been promised. The first real meeting there was a marriage ceremony in accordance with Islamic law.