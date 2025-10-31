Aliens police warned
Visa for Afghan woman, although fictitious marriage was known
The absurdity of the authorities in Austria: Although the aliens police in Graz warned of a fictitious marriage, a Syrian refugee (20) was granted a residence permit for his Afghan wife. He had only seen the 25-year-old once in a video call before the wedding. The taxpayer will probably have to foot the bill again.
The grotesque scandal with the authorities became public these days with an email to the 20-year-old war refugee, who is recognized in Germany, and his lawyer. The electronic letter confirms that the visa due should be collected from the embassy responsible for Afghanistan in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.
Wife met on the internet
But back to the beginning of the absurd official story. The Syrian, who had entered the country illegally six years ago as an unaccompanied minor, had met his future wife via a video call on the internet. After they had only seen each other once, the young man, who was registered in the greater Graz area, traveled illegally to his home country of Syria and on to Afghanistan to meet the 25-year-old woman he had been promised. The first real meeting there was a marriage ceremony in accordance with Islamic law.
However, the marriage was not consummated and the Syrian flew back to Austria - where he straightaway applied for a visa for his wife. An interesting detail: his patron, a doctor, paid him around 5,000 euros for the legal representation. The academic took in the young man as a kind of "stepson".
However, in their statement, the immigration police investigating the case came to the conclusion - as common sense would suggest - that it was "obviously a marriage of residence". In other words, a well-founded suspicion of an arranged "yes" in order to obtain an entry permit.
Couple will probably live off our tax money in future
However, despite explicit warnings against a sham marriage, the visa application went through: There was no comment from the lawyer responsible when asked by "Krone". Another detail that leaves us speechless: just like the young Syrian, who is already unemployed after completing his apprenticeship, his wife, who doesn't speak a word of German, will also be receiving welfare benefits from our tax money in future. Absurdistan sends its regards
