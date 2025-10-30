Trump’s nuclear weapons hammer: quiet tones from the Kremlin

Kremlin emphasizes that US weapons tests are legitimate

"Until now, we were not aware that anyone was conducting tests. And if this somehow refers to the test of the 'Burevestnik', then it is definitely not a nuclear test. All countries continue to develop their defense systems, but these are not nuclear tests," Peskov clarified. At the same time, he said that the USA, as a sovereign state, had the right to conduct such tests. He recalled Putin's earlier warnings that Russia would then act as an equal.